Home

Business

Swiggy Follows Zomato, Increases Platform Fee To Rs 3 For Food Orders

Swiggy Follows Zomato, Increases Platform Fee To Rs 3 For Food Orders

Zomato started charging the platform fee from Zomato Gold users, who were previously exempted. Meanwhile, Swiggy has facilitated over Rs 450 crore in loan disbursal to more than 8,000 restaurant owners as part of its capital assist programme.

Swiggy news update: Online food delivery platform Swiggy has increased the platform fee from Rs 2 to Rs 3 for food orders. The company spokesperson said that the move is in line with industry practices and is necessary to maintain and improve its services. The increase in platform fee is likely to have a direct impact on consumers, as they will have to pay more for their food orders. This is especially true for those who order food online frequently, as per a news report carried by news agency IANS.

Trending Now

“The platform fee is right now Rs 3 in the majority of cities we operate in,” the spokesperson added.

You may like to read

Platform Fee Applicable On Food Delivery Platforms

At the moment, the platform fee applies just to Swiggy’s food delivery service and not for Instamart orders. In April, the company introduced a platform fee of Rs 2 per order, irrespective of the cart value. In August, Swiggy rival Zomato also increased its platform fee to Rs 3 per order from an initial Rs 2.

Zomato Charging Platform Fees From Zomato Gold Users

Zomato started charging the platform fee from Zomato Gold users, who were previously exempted. Meanwhile, Swiggy has facilitated over Rs 450 crore in loan disbursal to more than 8,000 restaurant owners as part of its capital assist programme.

Launched in 2017, the capital assist programme is a first-in-the-segment solution designed to bridge the financing gap and empower restaurant owners. Over 8,000 restaurants have availed loans so far, of which 3,000 availed loans in 2022 alone, the company said in a statement.

Swiggy Sees Surge In Biryani Orders

Swiggy sees surge in biryani orders during India vs Pakistan match, Chandigarh family orders 70 biryanis at once. During the India vs Pakistan match, the online food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy saw a surge in orders for biryani. In a post on social media, Swiggy informed netizens that they had received a record number of biryani orders during the match.

In a subsequent post, Swiggy revealed that a family in Chandigarh had placed an astonishing order for 70 biryanis in a single go. This post quickly went viral, with many netizens expressing their surprise and amusement.

“Seems like they knew who was going to win. #INDvsPAK,” Swiggy wrote in the caption. Since being shared the post has garnered over 94,000 views and thousands of likes.

“10,916 and 8,504 units of blue lay’s (chips) and green lay’s were ordered respectively today. Of course blue is winning here as well,” Swiggy posted on X.

(With inputs from IANS)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES