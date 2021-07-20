New Delhi: Swiggy today announced the closing of a USD 1.25 billion, as estimated over Rs 9,357 crore, fundraise. The fundraise was led by SoftBank Vision Funds 2 and its long-term investor Prosus. This has come days after Swiggy’s rival Zomato witnessed a mega Initial Public Offering (IPO) last week. Prosus is one of the largest technology investors in the world, according to an IANS report.Also Read - Man Poses With Guns & Says He Wants to Become Don of West UP, Arrested After Video Goes Viral

Swiggy Fund Raise, Swiggy Funding 2021