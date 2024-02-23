Home

Swiggy In Train: Famous Food Delivery App To Deliver Pre-Ordered Meals To Passengers

IRCTC has announced that online food delivery platform Swiggy will deliver pre-ordered meals to commuters of Indian Railways soon.

IRCTC Latest Update: In a piece of great news for the commuters of Indian Railways, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced that it has tied up with famous delivery platform Swiggy Foods to supply and deliver pre-ordered meals. The delivery of the pre-ordered meals will be done through IRCTC’s portal.

Moreover, the facility will be launched shortly at the railway stations of Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, the IRCTC said, as per a report by news agency IANS.

“Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that IRCTC has tied up with M/s. Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Swiggy Foods) for supply & delivery of pre-ordered meals through IRCTC e-catering portal as a PoC (Proof of Concept) in the first phase at four Railway stations i.e. Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Vijayawada & Visakhapatnam. The eCatering service through M/s Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Swiggy Foods) may be available soon,” IRCTC said in a BSE filing.

(with inputs from agencies)

