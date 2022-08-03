Swiggy Moonlighting Policy Latest Update: Food delivery platform Swiggy on Wednesday introduced ‘Moonlighting policy’ and allowed its employees to take up external projects for pro-bono or economic consideration based on internal approvals. The company said the employees can work for others to earn more money. “This could encompass activity outside of office hours or on weekends that does not impact their productivity on the full-time job or have a conflict of interest with Swiggy’s business in any way,” the company said.Also Read - Swiggy Announces Permanent Work-From-Anywhere Policy. Details Here

Swiggy said during the countywide lockdowns, a significant portion of the working population discovered new hobbies and perhaps even an activity that provides an additional source of income. "Be it volunteering with an NGO, working as a dance instructor, or content creation for social media, Swiggy firmly believes that working on such projects outside of one's full-time employment can significantly contribute to both professional and personal development of an individual," the company said.

Interestingly, Swiggy's Moonlighting policy allows employees to work second jobs, outside normal business hours of the primary job, under certain conditions.

Under the Moonlighting policy, the firm has prescribed guidelines that employees must adhere to while pursuing external projects.

The company said the projects that pose a higher risk of conflict of interest with the employees’ duties to Swiggy are subject to an approval process. Moreover, the firm said that the policy is available to all full-time employees of Bundl Technologies, including subsidiaries, affiliates, associate, and group companies. Bundl Technologies Pvt Ltd runs the Swiggy app.

“With the Moonlighting Policy, our goal is to encourage employees to pursue their passion without any constraints due to their full-time employment with us. This is yet another step in our journey towards building a world class ‘people first’ organization,” Head of Human Resources at Swiggy Girish Menon was quoted as saying by PTI.

Swiggy had last week announced its permanent work-from-anywhere policy for majority of its roles. The decision from the firm came after feedback from several managers and according to team needs.