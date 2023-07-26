Swiggy Launches Credit Card With HDFC Bank; Benefits, Cashback Offers And More

Home

The credit card users will be able to unlock a wide range of benefits including a 10 per cent cashback on Swiggy spends across food delivery, quick commerce grocery delivery, dining out, and more.

New Delhi: Online food-delivery platform Swiggy and private sector HDFC Bank on Wednesday announced the launch of the Swiggy HDFC Bank co-branded credit card. The co-branded credit card, the first ever from Swiggy, will be hosted on Mastercard’s payment network. The credit card will provide cardholders rewards and benefits across various online platforms, including Swiggy, according to the company.

“We recognise that modern-day consumers actively seek rewards, offers, and cashback programs that add value to their spending. Keeping this in mind, we have launched this all-encompassing card in partnership with HDFC Bank and Mastercard that makes everyday shopping moments across a range of categories more rewarding and convenient,” Rahul Bothra, Chief Financial Officer, Swiggy, said in a statement.

Benefits offered

The credit card users will be able to unlock a wide range of benefits including a 10 per cent cashback on Swiggy spends across food delivery, quick commerce grocery delivery, dining out, and more.

The cardholders will also receive a rewarding 5 per cent cashback on shopping across a multitude of platforms, including leading e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Nykaa, Ola, Uber, PharmEasy, NetMeds, BookmyShow, and many more, the company said.

This benefit of additional 5% cashback will also be applicable on websites like Nike, H&M, Adidas, Zara and others.

Furthermore, customers will also get 1% back on other spends. The cardholders will get cashback in the form of Swiggy Money which can be used across Swiggy for various transactions

“Dining and Grocery are at the core of customer’s daily needs, and with this strategic collaboration, we are offering the convenience of both categories bundled with great value. The cardholders will be able to enjoy exclusive deals and unparalleled convenience on an array of products and services. We look forward to welcoming our customers to enjoy the unique privileges of the card and continue to lead the way in providing best-in-class financial solutions,” said Parag Rao, Country Head – Payment Business, Consumer Finance, Technology and Digital Banking, HDFC Bank.

Swiggy One membership free as part of Welcome offer

As part of the welcome offer, the cardholders will get 3-month Swiggy One membership free. The membership program offers benefits across food, grocery, dining out, and pick-up and drop services. In addition, Swiggy HDFC cardholders will also get World Tier Mastercard benefits such as free stay and dine, complimentary loyalty memberships, and more, enhancing the overall experience.

The credit card will be rolled-out in a phased manner on the Swiggy app over the next 7-10 days, after which all eligible customers will be able to apply for it.

