Swiggy One Lite Membership: 3-Months Subscription In Less Than Rs 100, Check Extra Benefits

Online food delivery platform Swiggy has launched an extremely economical membership plan that offers three-months' subscription under Rs 100. Know more about the plan and the benefits it offers..

Representative Image (Photo_PTI)

New Delhi: One of the most popular online food delivery platforms, Swiggy has introduced its cheapest subscription plan, ‘Swiggy One Lite’, which offers three months of ‘premium’ Swiggy Membership under Rs 100, along with many additional benefits including Free Delivery. The benefits of this membership plan extend to food, groceries and the pick up and drop services offered by Swiggy. This membership aims to make delivery more convenient and accessible and also become a ‘game-changer’ in terms of on-demand delivery services in India. What is the Swiggy One Lite Membership, Swiggy One Lite Membership price, Swiggy One Lite Membership advantages and other details, know here..

Swiggy One Lite: Subscription Plan Duration, Cost

As mentioned earlier, the latest Swiggy One Lite Membership is valid for three months and comes at an enticing price of Rs 99. Anurag Panganamamula, the Vice President of Revenue and Growth at Swiggy has explained the signifance and importance of this new plan, “At Swiggy, we’re committed to enhancing convenience for our users. Our Swiggy One program, which combines multiple services, has already gained immense popularity. Now, with Swiggy One Lite, we are introducing a more affordable alternative to cater to a wider audience. This is especially beneficial for those who haven’t yet experienced the exceptional advantages of Swiggy One.”

Swiggy One Lite Membership Benefits

Speaking of the additional benefits of the Swiggy One Lite Membership apart from its price, this exciting programme offers ten free food deliveries for orders prices above Rs 149 and ten free Instamart deliveries for orders above Rs 199. The Swiggy One Lite Membership Subscribers will also get additional exclusive discounts at over 20,000 restaurants with savings of up to 30%, along with regular offers. Orders exceeding Rs 60 for Swiggy Genie deliveries will also be available at a 10% discount. On an average, it is being estimated that the subscribers will receive at least a 6x return on their subscription payment.

