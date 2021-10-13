New Delhi: Online food delivery platform Swiggy is planning to enter into the space of community commerce, as said a source to a local news platform Entrackr on Wednesday. As per the sources, the online food delivery giant platform is likely to launch Swiggy Bazaar in the upcoming months.Also Read - Udaipur Mall Bans Swiggy & Zomato Delivery Guys From Using Lift, Enraged Twitter Calls it 'Blatant Discrimination'

The platform has been actively posting the job position unemployment-oriented online platform Linkedin, and Getwork for the upcoming major projects. Entrackr was the first to report this.

One of the job descriptions reads on the unemployment-oriented online platform, "Swiggy Bazaar is our latest foray in the trillion-dollar grocery market and will be a community group buying destination."

The SoftBank-backed startup wrote on a hiring platform for the position of a manager said, “Swiggy Bazaar is our latest foray in the trillion-dollar grocery market and will be a community group buying destination. Over the last year in lockdown, consumers have discovered new ways to access better foods and some of these behaviours have proved to be resilient — creating tailwinds that Bazaar will aim to ride”.