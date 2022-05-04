New Delhi: Online food delivery platform Swiggy is all set to begin using drones to deliver groceries as part of its Instamart function soon. The firm has entered into a partnership with Garuda Aerospace to begin trial runs using drones to deliver groceries in Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region) and Bengaluru, Karnataka. The pilot project will assess the viability of using drones in Swiggy’s grocery delivery service Instamart.Also Read - Swiggy Launches Career Accelerator Programme For Delivery Boys To Become Company Employees

The drones of startup Garuda Aerospace will be used in delivering grocery packages in Bengaluru for food and grocery player Bundl Technologies Pvt Ltd known by its brand Swiggy. It will be used to replenish inventory between seller-run dark stores and a "common customer point."

Swiggy, in a blog post, said that a delivery partner will then pick up orders from the “common point” and deliver them to the customer.

Garuda Aerospace, in a statement, said that the development came in response to the request of the Swiggy Proposal (RFP) that had floated a few weeks ago. "The food delivery platform says that they receive 345 registration in total, and select four."

In the blog post, the firm further mentioned that ‘Swiggy Bytes’ had said the pilot will be done in two tranches, the first one in Bengaluru by Garuda Aerospace and in Delhi-NCR by Skyeair Mobility. The second phase will be done soon after studying the learnings from the pilot by ANRA-TechEagle Consortia and Marut Dronetech Pvt Ltd.

Founder CEO of Garuda Aerospace Agnishwar Jayaprakash called this partnership a “dawn of a new era in drone deliveries” and added that with cities getting more crowded, startups like Swiggy have understood how Advanced Garuda Aerospace drones can play a role in urban mobility and logistics via air to cut down-time of deliveries.

Currently, as per the company’s statement, valued at USD 250 million, Garuda Aerospace is India’s most valuable drone startup with plans to manufacture 1,00,000 indigenous made-in-India drones by 2024.

The company further said that it also provides a wide array of drone tech services that aim to increase efficiency and reduce costs. Garuda Aerospace Manufacturing Facilities in Gurgaon and Chennai were recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the launch of the Garuda Aerospace Kisan Drone Yathra, a Monumental spectacle that saw 100 drones taking off simultaneously in 100 villages across the country.