New Delhi: After Zomato, online food delivery company Swiggy has announced downsizing exercise and said that it will lay off nearly 1,100 employees over the next few days.

In an e-mail to company's employees, Swiggy co-founder and CEO Sriharsha Majety said,"Today is one of the saddest days for Swiggy as we have to go through an unfortunate downsizing exercise."

"We unfortunately have to part ways with 1,100 of our employees spanning across grades and functions in the cities and head office over the next few days", he informed.

The company has informed that all impacted employees will receive at least three months of salary, irrespective of their notice period or tenure.

“For every year they have spent with us, we will be offering an extra month of ex-gratia in addition to their notice period pay, working out to between 3-8 months of salary depending on the tenure,” said Majety.

Swiggy said if someone’s notice period is three months and they’ve spent five years with the company, they will get eight months of salary.

The company will inform those being laid off in one-to-one video calls.