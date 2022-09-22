New Delhi: In an uplifting piece of news, homegrown online food delivery platforms Zomato and Swiggy have made it to the list of the world’s ‘Top 10′ e-commerce-based food delivery companies’, according to a new report. As per Canada-headquartered global research firm ETC Group, Swiggy was placed on 9th place and Zomato on 10th. Meanwhile, China’s Meituan, the UK’s Deliveroo, and the US’ Uber Eats, a subsidiary of Uber, captured the top three positions, respectively.Also Read - Swiggy Services DISRUPTED In Chennai as Delivery Agents Continue Protest Against New Pay Structure

"The food delivery sector refers to digital, on-demand platforms for ordering and paying for prepared food and, increasingly, groceries and other retail items," the research firm said in a statement. "Restaurants/retailers fill the orders and couriers deliver them to customers within a prescribed timeframe," it added.

In June 2022, Zomato approved the acquisition of quick commerce start-up Blinkit for Rs 4,447.5 crore ($570 million) in an all-stock deal. Zomato already owned more than a 9 per cent stake in Blinkit (earlier Grofers). Meanwhile, Swiggy, a subsidiary of Bundl Technologies Private Ltd, deals with prepared food (restaurant) delivery, cloud kitchen, and grocery delivery via Swiggy Go.

“Venture capital and technology investment has fuelled the sector, but companies have yet to deliver profits — even in the sector-friendly circumstances of the global pandemic when delivery became more necessity than convenience,” the report said. “Tweaking the business model to move toward profitability — most prominently by adding grocery delivery — is underway,” it added.

(Based on IANS inputs)