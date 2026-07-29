Swiggy and Zomato might stop services in Bengaluru from THIS date; reason is…

Swiggy and Zomato have become hugely popular with the masses due to their prompt service at the place and time of the choice of the customers. These platforms have made life much easier for those who are living away from their homes and rely on food from outside.

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Swiggy and Zomato have become hugely popular with masses due to their prompt service at the place and time of the choice of the customers. (File)

New Delhi: Food delivery platforms Swiggy and Zomato have become hugely popular with the masses due to their prompt service at the place and time of the customers’ choice. These platforms have made life much easier for those who are living away from their homes and rely on food from outside from their favourite food joints. But the patrons of Swiggy and Zomato in Bengaluru might be in for a difficult time as reportedly this facility may soon be stopped in the city. According to reports, this is due to some concerns involving certain Bengaluru hotel and restaurant operators and these gig operators.

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Grievances against Swiggy and Zomato

Bengaluru hotel and restaurant owners have said that they have decided to take a tough stance against food delivery platforms like Swiggy and Zomato. Their association states that if their long-standing grievances are not resolved, many restaurants in the city might stop accepting orders via these platforms after August 15.

Reportedly, the Bengaluru hotel associations have many complaints against Swiggy and Zomato, prompting this decision. If the issue is not resolved soon, then the new food delivery platforms could pose big challenges and increase competition for these two major players in the future. Restaurant bodies, including the Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels Association (BBHA), plan to submit a formal representation seeking corrective action and a written response before taking any further steps.

What are the demands of hotel and restaurant owners?

The Bengaluru restaurant association has demanded greater transparency regarding payments and billing from the delivery platforms.

Their key demands are as follows:

Stop deducting money following customer complaints without providing a valid reason. Compensate restaurants if an order is cancelled after the food has been prepared. Provide statements with full payment details so that every deduction can be tracked. Remove terms and conditions that are biased solely in favour of the platform. A dedicated relationship manager should be appointed to handle restaurant-related issues. Discounts and promotional campaigns should not be run without the restaurant’s consent.

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Association to submit a written complaint

Meanwhile, the Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels Association (BBHA) and other organisations have put forward their demands regarding grievances related to Swiggy and Zomato. The association will soon submit a written complaint to both companies, demanding a written response and corrective measures.