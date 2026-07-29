Swiggy and Zomato might stop services in Bengaluru from THIS date; reason is…

New Delhi: Food delivery platforms Swiggy and Zomato have become hugely popular with the masses due to their prompt service at the place and time of the customers’ choice. These platforms have made life much easier for those who are living away from their homes and rely on food from outside from their favourite food joints. But the patrons of Swiggy and Zomato in Bengaluru might be in for a difficult time as reportedly this facility may soon be stopped in the city. According to reports, this is due to some concerns involving certain Bengaluru hotel and restaurant operators and these gig operators.
Also Read: CJP Protest: Delhi Police issue notices to social media users over abusive posts targeting PM Modi
Bengaluru hotel and restaurant owners have said that they have decided to take a tough stance against food delivery platforms like Swiggy and Zomato. Their association states that if their long-standing grievances are not resolved, many restaurants in the city might stop accepting orders via these platforms after August 15.
Reportedly, the Bengaluru hotel associations have many complaints against Swiggy and Zomato, prompting this decision. If the issue is not resolved soon, then the new food delivery platforms could pose big challenges and increase competition for these two major players in the future. Restaurant bodies, including the Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels Association (BBHA), plan to submit a formal representation seeking corrective action and a written response before taking any further steps.
The Bengaluru restaurant association has demanded greater transparency regarding payments and billing from the delivery platforms.
Also Read: ‘Enemies like India’: Pak Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s remark on PoK protesters trigger fresh row, defends killing of JAAC activists
Meanwhile, the Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels Association (BBHA) and other organisations have put forward their demands regarding grievances related to Swiggy and Zomato. The association will soon submit a written complaint to both companies, demanding a written response and corrective measures.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.