New Delhi: Trouble might befall for those who have been evading tax and stashed hidden wealth in Swiss bank accounts. Hundreds of Swiss bank account details of individuals and several organisations were shared with the Indian authority as part of an annual automatic information exchange under which Switzerland has shared particulars of nearly 34 lakh financial accounts with 101 countries. The Swiss Federal Tax Administration (FTA) said it has exchanged information on financial accounts with 101 countries including India.Also Read - Indians Are Depositing More In Swiss Banks; Deposits Highest In 14 Years

The Swiss bank account details shared with India consisted of individuals, corporates and trusts from India. India had received the first set of details from Switzerland under AEOI (Automatic Exchange of Information) in September 2019. It was among the 75 countries to get such information that year. Last year, India was among 86 such partner countries.

Swiss bank account details shared with India – Who does it belong to?

Officials, on the condition of anonymity, said the Swiss bank account details relate mostly to businessmen, including non-resident Indians now settled in several South-East Asian countries as well as in the US, the UK and even some African and South American countries, according to a report by news agency PTI.

The exchanged details include identification, account and financial information, including name, address, country of residence and tax identification number as well information concerning the reporting financial institution, account balance and capital income.

Why the move is significant