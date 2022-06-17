Swiss Bank News | New Delhi: Indians are parking more and more money in Swiss banks. In 2021, the funds parked by Indian individuals and firms in various Swiss Banks rose to a 14-year high of Rs 30,500 crore (3.83 billion Swiss francs). The holdings via securities rose more than deposits although deposits remained strong. At the end of 2020, the funds amounted to Rs 20,700 crore. The saving account balance rose to Rs 4,800 crore.Also Read - Bank Customers Alert! SBI RD Interest Rates 2022 Hiked! Check Latest Interest Rates Here

The total amount of CHF 3,831.91 million, described by the SNB as 'total liabilities' of Swiss banks or 'amounts due to' their Indian clients at the end of 2021, included CHF 602.03 million in customer deposits (up from CHF 504 million at 2020-end), CHF 1,225 million held via other banks (up from CHF 383 million), and CHF 3 million through fiduciaries or trusts (up from CHF 2 million).

The highest component of CHF 2,002 million (up from CHF 1,665 million) was 'other amounts due to customers' in form of bonds, securities and various other financial instruments.

Swiss authorities have always maintained that assets held by Indian residents in Switzerland cannot be considered as ‘black money’ and they actively support India in its fight against tax fraud and evasion.

An automatic exchange of information in tax matters between Switzerland and India has been in force since 2018. Under this framework, detailed financial information on all Indian residents having accounts with Swiss financial institutions since 2018 was provided for the first time to Indian tax authorities in September 2019 and this is to be done every year.

(With PTI inputs)