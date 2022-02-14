Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar on Monday said that banning cryptocurrency is perhaps the most advisable choice open to India and there are strong reasons to keep cryptocurrencies away from the formal financial system. “We have examined the arguments proffered by those advocating that cryptocurrencies should be regulated & found that none of them stands up to basic scrutiny,” T Rabi Sankar said.Also Read - What Did RBI Governor And FM Sitharaman Say On Cryptocurrency Today? Read Here

Rabi, while addressing an event organised by the Indian Banks Association, further added that the Cryptocurrency threaten the financial sovereignty of a country and make it susceptible to strategic manipulation by private corporates creating these currencies or Governments that control them. Also Read - Everything You Need To Know About RBI's Financial Literacy Week

“All these factors lead to the conclusion that banning cryptocurrency is perhaps the most advisable choice open to India,” the RBI Deputy Governor said. Also Read - Will Cryptocurrencies Be Banned In India? What Nirmala Sitharaman Said In Rajya Sabha

He further said that cryptocurrencies have specifically been developed to bypass the regulated financial system and it is akin to or even worse than Ponzi schemes.

“Cryptocurrencies are not amenable to definition as a currency, asset or commodity; they have no underlying cash flows, they have no intrinsic value; that they are akin to Ponzi Schemes, and may even be worse,” Sankar said.

To recall, the RBI governor Shaktikanta Das had earlier highlighted the concerns associated with the Cryptocurrencies saying these instruments are harmful to the macroeconomic stability.

While speaking at the post-monetary policy presser, Das asked investors to be cautious while investing in Cryptocurrencies. “I think it is my duty to tell investors that what they are investing in cryptocurrencies, they should keep in mind that they are investing at their own risk. They should keep in mind that these cryptocurrencies have no underlying (asset). Not even a tulip,” Das said during the MPC press meet.