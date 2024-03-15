Home

Business

‘Take Down…’ Court Asks Shark Tank Fame Ashneer Grover To Delete Posts Against BharatPe In 48 Hours

‘Take Down…’ Court Asks Shark Tank Fame Ashneer Grover To Delete Posts Against BharatPe In 48 Hours

The court said that the entrepreneur cannot destroy BharatPe's reputation and his tweet on SBI chairman was “completely avoidable.”

Ashneer Grover

The Delhi High Court asked former MD of BharatPe, Ashneer Grover to remove his tweet against the company within 48 hours. The court also asked Ashneer Grover to delete his tweet in which he called Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of the BharatPe Board and former State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman, as “petty people”.

High Court On Ashneer Grover

The court said that the entrepreneur cannot destroy BharatPe’s reputation and his tweet on SBI chairman was “completely avoidable.”

The tweet was nothing but an innuendo towards BharatPe’s chairperson, who is a former SBI chairman, added court, reported Hindustan Times.

Ashneer Grover Tweet On SBI chairman

Taking a dig at Rajnish Kumar who is BharatPe’s chairperson and was also a former SBI chairman, Ashneer Grover had tweeted on March 12, “SBI Chairmen seem to be petty people. And something very wrong at their core. I learnt it the hard way. So did SC.”

Ashneer Grover’s Letter To RBI On BharatPe

Ashneer Grover had written a letter to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) requesting them to start an investigation into the shareholding of BharatPe. He added that BharatPe has deliberately “defrauded” the central bank by bringing back Bhavik Koladiya to the company who was convicted of a wire fraud in the US, reported Business Today.

Bharatpay Vs Ashneer Grover

In 2022, BharatPe filed a suit against Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover and also included his relatives and demanded Rs 88.67 crore as a recovery in damages.

BharatPe accused breach of trust, conspiracy, cheating, forgery and destruction of evidence against Ashneer Grover and his family, states report.

What Is Bharatpay?

BharatPe received in-principle approval from the regulator for the payments aggregator business through its subsidiary Resilient Payments.

BharatPe is a joint-venture partner in Unity Small Finance Bank with the Centrum group.

In 2018 BharatPe was founded by Shashvat Nakrani and Bhavik Koladiya with 50% of each as ownership in the firm. Ashneer Grover later joined the firm as a third co-founder and board member in July 2018. He purchased 3,192 shares and 2,447 shares from Nakrani and 745 from Koladiya for Rs 10 apiece.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.