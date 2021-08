New Delhi: The Taliban takeover in Afghanistan has adversely impacted the import-export trade in India — the largest beneficiary of Afghanistan’s exports — a development that has left traders, especially those importing dry fruits, worried. Afghan exports to India include dried raisins, walnut, almond, fig, pine nut, pistachios, dried apricot, and fresh fruits such as apricot, cherry, watermelon, and medicinal herbs. India’s exports to Afghanistan include tea, coffee, pepper and cotton, toys, footwear, and various other consumable items, traders said.Also Read - 118 Nepalis Return to Kathmandu from Afghanistan