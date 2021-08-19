New Delhi: As the Taliban seized control over Kabul after two decades, the trade business between the two countries India and Afghanistan has been severely affected. The Federation Of Indian Export Organisation(FIEO) on Wednesday said that the Taliban have stopped the trading system. Speaking to news agency ANI, Dr. Ajay Sahai, Director General of FIEO said that the Taliban have stopped the movement of cargo through the routes of Pakistan thereby hampering and stopping exports and imports between the countries.Also Read - Taliban Order Release of Political Prisoners, Council Likely to Govern Afghanistan For Now | 10 Points

"We keep a close watch on developments in Afghanistan. Imports from there come through the transit route of Pakistan. As of now, the Taliban has stopped the movement of cargo to Pakistan, so virtually imports have stopped," said the DG FIEO. Adding further, he said that India is the largest partner of Afghanistan and exported produce of net worth $ 385 million in 2021. India imported goods worth around $510 Million. India also has a considerable investment of around $3 billion along with some 400-old projects, some of which are still undergoing in Afghanistan.

"Some of the goods are exported from international north-south transport corridor route which is fine now. Some of the goods go through the Dubai route also which is working," added Sahai. He further stated that India holds a healthy relation with Afghanistan with respect to trade. Presently, India exports sugar, pharmaceuticals, apparel, tea, coffee, spices, and transmission towers to Afghanistan. The imports largely depend upon dry fruits. The Director-General of FIEO further said that India imports a little gum and onions from the country.

As the dynamics have shifted in Afghanistan, Sahai still remains optimistic over the trade relationship with Afghanistan. “I am pretty sure over a period of time Afghanistan will also realise that economic development is the only way to move forward and they will continue with that kind of trade. I think the new regime will like to have political legitimacy and for that India’s role will become important for them also,” DG Sahai told ANI reporters.

The Federation Of Indian Export Organisation(FIEO) has raised concerns over the changing prices of dry fruits in the upcoming days due to the turmoil in Afghanistan. India is importing 85 per cent of dry fruits from Afghanistan. “I will say that it may not directly impact the prices but the very fact that one of the sources of import no longer exists, speculation of increase in the process is not ruled out,” Sahai added.

(With inputs from ANI)