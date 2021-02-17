New Delhi: Starting from April 1, talking on phone and using mobile Internet will become expensive for users as Telecom companies may increase tariff plans in the coming months. Reports suggest that some of the telecom companies are preparing to increase the tariff rates from April 1. As per updates from Investment Information and Credit Rating Agency (ICRA) report, companies are planning to once again increase tariffs to increase their revenue in the coming financial year 2021-22 starting from April 1. However, no information has been disclosed about how much the tariffs will be increased. Also Read - Flipkart Big Saving Days Begin: Exciting Offers on Mobile Phones, Laptops, TVs, and More

The ICRA report has said that the increase in tariff and upgrade of customers from 2G to 4G can improve average revenue per user (ARPU). It has also suggested that by the middle of the year, it can be around Rs 220. The increase in tariff will also help the industry’s revenue from 11% to 13% for the next 2 years and operating margin by about 38% in FY 2022. Also Read - Busted! Karnataka Girl Uncovers Dad's Extra-Marital Affair While Using His Phone For Online Classes, Finds Intimate Videos

Not affected by corona pandemic Also Read - Vodafone Idea Board to Mull Raising Funds Post AGR Verdict

Though a number of sectors were affected by the coronavirus pandemic, but the epidemic did not have much impact on the telecom industry. Moreover, the situation improved due to data usage and tariff increase in the lockdown. Notably, data usage increased due to online classes and work from home for employees.

Even though the total adjusted gross revenue (AGR) outstanding on telecom companies is Rs 1.69 lakh crore, only 15 telecom companies have paid only Rs 30,254 crore. Airtel owes about Rs 25,976 crore, Vodafone Idea owes Rs 50399 crore and Tata Teleservices about Rs 16,798 crore. Companies have to pay 10 per cent in the current financial year and the remaining amount in the following years.