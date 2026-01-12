Chennai scripts history with India’s first three-level rail corridor connecting metro, MRTS and suburban trains – Details inside

Home

Chennai is building India’s first three-level rail corridor, integrating suburban rail, MRTS and Metro networks through complex engineering, new stations and Metro Phase II, reshaping the city’s transport future landscape.

Chennai is on track to create a landmark in urban transportation with a rare three-level rail corridor that will see suburban trains, MRTS services and Metro Rail operating one above the other. The ambitious infrastructure project marks a significant leap in the city’s efforts to build an integrated, multimodal public transport network.

According to reports, the corridor will feature suburban trains continuing at ground level, the Velachery-St Thomas Mount MRTS line running on the first elevated tier, and Chennai Metro Rail’s Phase II trains gliding across a second elevated level. Once operational, the stacked alignment is expected to improve connectivity while optimising limited urban space.

MRTS Extension Nears Completion

The long-awaited extension of the MRTS line from Chennai Beach to St Thomas Mount is nearing completion, bringing the project closer to seamless integration with other rail systems. Three new stations-Puzhuthivakkam, Adambakkam and St. Thomas Mount-are set to enhance last-mile connectivity and improve access for commuters travelling across southern parts of the city.

The extension is seen as a critical link that will allow smoother transitions between suburban rail, MRTS and Metro services, reducing travel time and congestion across key corridors.

Metro Phase II Corridor Cuts Across Key Neighbourhoods

A major component of the three-tier network is Corridor 5 of Chennai Metro Rail Phase II, which stretches 47 km from Madhavaram in the north to Sholinganallur in the south. The corridor passes through densely populated and commercially important neighbourhoods such as Anna Nagar, Koyambedu, Alandur and Adambakkam.

By intersecting with both the suburban rail and MRTS networks, Corridor 5 is expected to serve as a backbone for daily commuters travelling between the city’s residential hubs and employment centres.

Engineering Feat at St Thomas Mount-Adambakkam Stretch

One of the most technically challenging segments lies between St Thomas Mount and Adambakkam, where the MRTS and Metro networks share a 500-metre elevated alignment. In this section, trains from the two systems cross each other at different vertical levels, a design rarely attempted in Indian urban rail projects.

According to T Archunan, Director (Projects) at Chennai Metro Rail Limited, the construction of this complex segment has recently been completed after overcoming extreme space constraints.

Custom Solutions Amid Space Constraints

The construction demanded meticulous planning, including temporary suspension of suburban train services during midnight hours with special approval from railway safety authorities. Since conventional cranes could not be used over active railway tracks, engineers deployed a specially customised lightweight launching girder to place I-girders.

Unlike standard Phase II construction, which relies on precast structures, the Metro adopted on-site “cast in-situ portal” techniques for this stretch. A unique suspended support system was also developed, drawing structural support from existing MRTS piers-highlighting the level of innovation required to deliver this pioneering project.

Once completed, the three-level corridor is expected to redefine Chennai’s transport landscape and serve as a model for future urban rail projects across India.

