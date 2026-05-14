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Tamil Nadu CM Vijay announces DA hike gift for state govt employees, teachers; check hike details here
Tamil Nadu CM Vijay announces DA hike gift for state govt employees, teachers; check hike details here
With the announcement of DA revision, the DA has been increased from 58 per cent to 60 per cent with effect from January 1, 2026, according to an official release.
The hike will lead to an additional annual expenditure of ₹1,230 crore for the state government. The Chief Minister’s Office announced the decision on social media.
It wrote, “Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Thiru. S. Joseph Vijay announces that the dearness allowance, currently at 58 percent for government officials and teachers, will be increased to 60 percent effective from 01.01.2026”.
அரசு அலுவலர்கள் மற்றும் ஆசிரியர்களுக்கு 58சதவீதமாக உள்ள அகவிலைப்படி 01.01.2026 முதல் 60 சதவீதமாக உயர்த்தி வழங்கப்படும் என மாண்புமிகு தமிழ்நாடு முதலமைச்சர்
திரு. ச. ஜோசப் விஜய் அவர்கள் அறிவிப்பு#CMJosephVijay pic.twitter.com/jspnkFOKLS
— CMOTamilNadu (@CMOTamilnadu) May 14, 2026
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