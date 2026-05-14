Tamil Nadu CM Vijay announces DA hike gift for state govt employees, teachers; check hike details here

Tamil Nadu DA hike update: In a massive good news for state govt employees and teachers of the state, Tamil Nadu new Chief Minister Thalapathy Vijay has announced a Dearness Allowance (DA) hike. In the recent big announcement days after taking oath as the CM of the state, the TVK-led government has announced a 2% DA hike for the employees.

With the announcement of DA revision, the DA has been increased from 58 per cent to 60 per cent with effect from January 1, 2026, according to an official release.

The hike will lead to an additional annual expenditure of ₹1,230 crore for the state government. The Chief Minister’s Office announced the decision on social media.

It wrote, “Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Thiru. S. Joseph Vijay announces that the dearness allowance, currently at 58 percent for government officials and teachers, will be increased to 60 percent effective from 01.01.2026”.