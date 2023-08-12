Home

Tamil Nadu Milk Prices Increase: Aavin Hikes Rates, Here’s What It Means For Consumers

TNCMPFL increases price of 5 litre standardised milk pack from Rs 210 to Rs 220.

Aavin, the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Limited, is a state-owned enterprise that procures, processes, and markets milk and milk products in Tamil Nadu. (Image: Pixabay)

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Limited (TNCMPFL), which sells milk under the brand name of Aavin, has raised the price of a 5-litre standardized milk pack from 210 rupees to 220 rupees. This is a significant increase, and it comes at a time when the prices of other essential commodities are also rising.

Reasons of Price Hike

The TNCMPFL has cited rising input costs, such as the cost of feed and fodder, as the reason for the price hike. The company has also said that it is facing competition from private milk producers, who are offering lower prices.

“The Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producer’s Federation Limited is selling various types of sachet milk at Chennai metro and suburbs. Price revision is being done to meet out the handling processing charges, transportation and logistics cost. At present, the State-run Aavin is selling 500 ml standardised milk sachet at Rs 22, 5 litre SM pack of Rs 210. To match with the 500 ml SM sachet, the Federation may revise the price of 5 litre pouch to Rs 220,”TNCMPFL marketing division said in a circular, as per DT Next.

When Does The Price Revision Comes Into Force

“The price revision comes into force with effect from August 12 onwards. Hence the Regional Managers, AGMs and DMs in zonal officers are instructed to implement the price revision of SM 5 litre packet, ” TNCMPFL added on the implementation of the new prices.

On May 16, 2021, the last price adjustment for different milk sachet and pack kinds went into effect. After that, the price of SM 500 ml was lowered by Rs 3, or from Rs 47 to Rs 44 per litre, and the price of SM 5 litre box was lowered from Rs 225 to Rs 210. Additionally, the price of FCM was raised for 500 ml except for card rate. On November 5, 2022, the cost of Team Mate was raised by Rs 6 for 500 ml and by Rs 4 for 1,000 ml.

About Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Limited

Aavin, the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Limited, is a state-owned enterprise that procures, processes, and markets milk and milk products in Tamil Nadu. It offers a wide range of products, including pasteurized toned milk, skimmed milk powder, cheese, flavored milk, ice cream, and more. Aavin also provides information on its depots, dairies, and wholesale dealers across the state.

