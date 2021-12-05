Coimbatore: Anticipating rains and resultant landslides on the track, services on the Heritage Nilgiris Mountain Rail (NMR) from Mettupalayam to Udhagamandalam have been cancelled till December 14.Also Read - BFUHS Recruitment 2021: Apply For 1068 Paramedical Posts on bfuhs.ac.in | Check Vacancy, Other Details

Since both Coimbatore and the Nilgiris districts have been witnessing moderate to heavy rains for the last few days, Railways decided to cancel the services till December 14, considering the safety of passengers, the department sources said on Sunday. The train services, a major tourist attraction, had to be frequently cancelled between Mettupalayam, the starting point, and Coonoor, 15 kms from Queen of Hills Udhgamandalam, due to landslide and boulders falling on the track since September.

The landslides occur near Kallar and Hillgrove 10 km from Mettupalayam and the passengers had to be brought back in buses. Considering the safety of the passengers and also rains during the Northeast monsoon, railways cancelled the services and efforts were on to clear all the debris and make the track a safe passage, they said.