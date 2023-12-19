Home

Tamil Nadu Rains: Trains Cancelled, Flights Diverted As State Is Flooded, Check FULL LIST

Several trains have been cancelled for today due to the heavy rains in Tamil Nadu; flight operations have also been affected as four districts are on Red Alert by IMD. Know all about it..

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu has been facing waterlogging and a flood-like situation due to the heavy rainfall for the past few days and according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the situation may remain like this for the coming days; IMD has also issued a red alert in four districts of the state, namely, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukui and Tenkasi. Due to the flooding and heavy rain, several trains have been cancelled and flights have also been diverted. Check full list of trains cancelled today and the flight operations that have been disrupted..

Tamil Nadu Rains: Cancelled Trains – Full List

Train No. 06685 Tirunelveli–Sengottai Unreserved Special Train No. 06642 Tirunelveli–Nagercoil Unreserved Special Train No. 066736 Tirunelveli-Tiruchendur Unreserved Special Train No. 06668 Tirunelveli-Tuticorin Unreserved Special Train No. 06405 Tiruchendur-Tirunelveli Unreserved Special Train No. 06682 Sengottai-Tirunelveli Unreserved Special Train No. 06681 Tirunelveli-Sengottai Unreserved Special Train No. 06674 Tiruchendur-Tirunelveli Unreserved Special Train No. 06675 Tirunelveli-Tiruchendur Unreserved Special Train No. 06679 Vanchi Maniyachi–Tiruchendur Unreserved Special Train No. 06684 Sengottai-Tirunelveli Unreserved Special Train No. 06687 Tirunelveli–Sengottai Unreserved Special Train No. 06680 Tiruchendur–Vanchi Maniyachi Unreserved Special Train No. 06409 Tirunelveli-Tiruchendur Unreserved Special Train No. 06676 Tiruchendur-Tirunelveli Unreserved Special Train No. 06677 Tirunelveli-Tiruchendur Unreserved Special Train No. 06678 Tiruchendur-Tirunelveli Unreserved Special Train No. 06667 Tuticorin-Tirunelveli Unreserved Special Train No. 22627 Tuticorin-Tirunelveli Express Train No. 22628 Thiruvananthapuram-Tiruchchirapalli Express Train No. 16792 Palghat-Tirunveli Express Train No. 20606 Tiruchendur-Chennai Egmore Express

Tuticorin-Bound Flights Diverted

Massive waterlogging was reported in the state after four districts received heavy rainfall on Sunday. Because of the inclement weather, all educational institutions were shut on Monday. Several trains were either fully cancelled or partially cancelled as the floodwater entered train stations and flight services are also disrupted. Several Tuticorin-bound flights were diverted or cancelled because of the heavy rains in the state.

500 Passengers Stranded In Thoothukudi District

As mentioned earlier, 500 train passengers are stranded in the Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu, due to the heavy rains. A Chennai-bound train carrying 800 passengers had departed on December 17 from Tiruchendur but was terminated at around 9:19 PM at Srivaikuntam Station. Out of the 800 passengers, 300 were rescued by the district administration and shifted to government schools in close vicinity, however, the 500 passengers are still stranded, waiting to be evacuated as the overflowing bridge did not let the transportation of the remaining passengers be carried out.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team from Tuticorin and the State Government officials have been approached by the Southern Railway to offer maximum assistance in rescuing the passengers still stranded; the priority for now, is supplying them with food and water to the rescued passengers. 100 passengers have been provided food by the local residents while the other 200 have been given food packets by the State Police.

