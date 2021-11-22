New Delhi: Tarsons Products IPO Allotment Date is nearing and investors are eager to check whether they have received shares or not. The subscription period for the initial public offering was opened on November 15 and close on November 17.Also Read - Tarsons Products IPO Opens for Subscription. Key Things To Know

Tarsons Products IPO Allotment

Tarsons Products Limited share allotment date is likely to be on November 23.

Tarsons Products IPO Allotment status can checked at BSE India website.

To check, you need to know a few details such as issue type, issue name, application number, and Permanent Account Number (PAN) details.

Tarsons Products IPO Details

The initial public offering has a face value of Rs 2 per equity share.

Tarsons Products IPO price has been fixed at Rs 635 to Rs 662 per equity share.

The IPO has a market lot and minimum order quantity of 22 shares.

The shares will be listed at BSE and NSE.

The IPO has an issue size of Rs 1,023.47 crore. Out of the total, the initial public offering has a fresh issue of Rs 150 crore.

Tarsons Products IPO has been subscribed 115.77 times at qualified institutional buyer (QIB) segment, 184.58 times at Non-Institutional Investor (NII) category, 10.56 times at Retail Individual Investor (RII) categorY, and 1.83 times in Employee category. Overall, the IPO was subscribed 77.49 times.