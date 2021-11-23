New Delhi: Tarsons Products IPO share allotment process is likely to begin today. Investors are eagerly waiting to know whether they have been allotted shares or not. The initial public offering received positive response from investors and was subscribed 77.49 times overall.Also Read - Intense Cold Wave to Hit North India from Today: IMD Forecast

Tarsons Products IPO Allotment Share Status Check Link

You can check Tarsons Products IPO share status at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

You need to go to “Status of Issue Application” section.

After that, you need to enter details such as issue type, issue name, application number, and Permanent Account Number (PAN).

Once you click on ‘Search’, you will get the Tarsons Products IPO Allotment Share Status.

Tarsons Products IPO

The IPO has a face value of Rs 2 per equity share.

Tarsons Products IPO price has been fixed at Rs 635 to Rs 662 per equity share.

It has a market lot and minimum order quantity of 22 shares.

The shares will be listed at BSE and NSE.

The IPO has an issue size of Rs 1,023.47 crore. Out of the total fresh issue of Rs 150 crore.

Tarsons Products IPO Subscription

The subscription period for the IPO was opened on November 15 and closed on November 17.

The IPO was subscribed at 115.77 times in Qualified Institutional Buyer (QIB), 184.54 times in Non-Institutional Investor (NII), 10.56 times in Retail Individual Investor (RII), and 1.83 times in Employee segment.