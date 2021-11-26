New Delhi: Tarsons Products IPO listing date is today as shares of the leading Indian life sciences company are making debut on stock market – BSE Sensex and NSE. While the Tarsons Products IPO price was fixed between Rs 635 to Rs 662, it will be interesting to see the listing price of the shares on Friday.Also Read - Tarsons Products IPO Opens for Subscription. Key Things To Know

Tarsons Products Share Price Check BSE Link

You can check the listing price of Tarsons Products shares at https://www.bseindia.com/stock-share-price/tarsons-products-ltd/tarsons/543399/

Tarsons IPO

Tarsons IPO has a face value of Rs per equity share.

The initial public offering has a market lot and minimum order quantity of 22 shares.

Tarsons Products IPO price has been fixed between Rs 635 to Rs 662 per equity share.

The IPO has an issue size of Rs 1,023.47 crore. Of the total there is a fresh issue of Rs 150 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 873.84 crore.

The IPO was opened for subscription on November 15 and the three-day period closed on November 17.

Tarsons IPO shares allotment was done on November 23.

Tarsons Products IPO was subscribed 115.77 times at Qualified Institutional Buyer (QIB), 184.58 times at Non-Institutional Investor (NII), 10.56 times in Retail Individual Investor (RII), 1.83 times at Employee section. The initial public offering was subscribed 77.49 times oeverall.

SBI Capital Markets Limited, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, and ICICI Securities Limited are lead managers for Tarsons Products IPO.