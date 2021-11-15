New Delhi: The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of leading life sciences company Tarsons Products Limited is hitting the market. Tarsons Products IPO is opening for subscription today.

Tarsons Products IPO Subscription Date

Tarsons Products IPO subscription period will open for November 15. The subscription period will close on November 17.

Tarsons Products IPO Price, Review Details

Tarsons Products IPO has a face value of Rs 2 per equity share.

The IPO price has been fixed between Rs 635 to Rs 662 per equity share.

It has a market lot of 22 shares and minimum order quantity of 22 shares.

The shares will be listed at BSE and NSE.

The IPO has an issue size of Rs 1,023.47 crore. It has a fresh issue of Rs 150 crore.

The minimum application cut-off is Rs 14,564 for 22 shares. The maximum cut off is Rs 1,89,332 for 286 shares.

Tarsons supplies to pharmaceutical companies, research organizations, academic institutes, diagnostic companies, and Contract Research Organizations (CRO).

It has a manufacturing facilities across West Bengal.