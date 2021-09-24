New Delhi: The central government today signed a contract worth over Rs 20,000 crore with Airbus Defence and Space of Spain to procure 56 C-295 medium transport aircraft which will replace Avro-748 planes of the Indian Air Force. This is the first project of its kind in which a military aircraft will be manufactured in India by a private company, as per a PTI report.

Under the deal, 16 aircraft will be delivered in a flyaway condition by the Airbus Defence and Space within 48 months of signing the contract. The remaining 40 planes will be manufactured in India by a consortium of the Airbus Defence and Space and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) within 10 years of signing the contract, the PTI report says.

Tata Airbus Deal

  1. “Contract signed between #MinistryOfDefence and @AirbusDefence &Space, Spain for procurement of 56 C-295 transport aircraft for the #IAF,” Defence Ministry Spokesperson A Bharat Bhushan Babu tweeted.
  2. “Congratulations to Airbus Defence, Tata Advanced Systems Limited and the Indian Defence Ministry,” Ratan N. Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, Chairman, Tata Trusts, tweeted.
  3. “The clearance of the joint project between Airbus Defence and Tata Advanced Systems to build the C-295 is a great step forward in the opening up of aviation and avionics projects in India,” Ratan N. Tata said in a statement.
  4. “The Tata Group congratulates Airbis and the Indian Defence Ministry for this bold step in fully building this state-of-the-art multi-role aircraft in India in support of the ‘Make-in-India’ thrust to bolster the country’s equity framework,” Ratan N. Tata said.
  5. The long-pending procurement was cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Security two weeks back.
  6. The C-295 MW aircraft is a transport plane of 5-10 tonne capacity.
  7. The C-295 is a multi-role aircraft with several reconfigurations to meet mission requirements, Ratan Tata stated.
  8. It envisages total manufacturing of the aircraft in India. It will create a domestic supply chain capability to international standards, which has never been undertaken before, Ratan Tata stated.
  9. “All 56 aircraft will be installed with indigenous electronic warfare suite,” the ministry had said on September 8 after the procurement was cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Security.
  10. The in-principle approval for the Avro replacement programme was accorded around nine years back.
  11. A large number of detail parts, sub-assemblies and major component assemblies of aerostructure are scheduled to be manufactured in India.
  12. The ministry had said that before completion of the deliveries, a servicing facility for C-295 MW aircraft is scheduled to be set up in India.