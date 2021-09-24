New Delhi: The central government today signed a contract worth over Rs 20,000 crore with Airbus Defence and Space of Spain to procure 56 C-295 medium transport aircraft which will replace Avro-748 planes of the Indian Air Force. This is the first project of its kind in which a military aircraft will be manufactured in India by a private company, as per a PTI report.
Under the deal, 16 aircraft will be delivered in a flyaway condition by the Airbus Defence and Space within 48 months of signing the contract. The remaining 40 planes will be manufactured in India by a consortium of the Airbus Defence and Space and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) within 10 years of signing the contract, the PTI report says.
Tata Airbus Deal
- “Contract signed between #MinistryOfDefence and @AirbusDefence &Space, Spain for procurement of 56 C-295 transport aircraft for the #IAF,” Defence Ministry Spokesperson A Bharat Bhushan Babu tweeted.
- “Congratulations to Airbus Defence, Tata Advanced Systems Limited and the Indian Defence Ministry,” Ratan N. Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, Chairman, Tata Trusts, tweeted.
- “The clearance of the joint project between Airbus Defence and Tata Advanced Systems to build the C-295 is a great step forward in the opening up of aviation and avionics projects in India,” Ratan N. Tata said in a statement.
- “The Tata Group congratulates Airbis and the Indian Defence Ministry for this bold step in fully building this state-of-the-art multi-role aircraft in India in support of the ‘Make-in-India’ thrust to bolster the country’s equity framework,” Ratan N. Tata said.
- The long-pending procurement was cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Security two weeks back.
- The C-295 MW aircraft is a transport plane of 5-10 tonne capacity.
- The C-295 is a multi-role aircraft with several reconfigurations to meet mission requirements, Ratan Tata stated.
- It envisages total manufacturing of the aircraft in India. It will create a domestic supply chain capability to international standards, which has never been undertaken before, Ratan Tata stated.
- “All 56 aircraft will be installed with indigenous electronic warfare suite,” the ministry had said on September 8 after the procurement was cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Security.
- The in-principle approval for the Avro replacement programme was accorded around nine years back.
- A large number of detail parts, sub-assemblies and major component assemblies of aerostructure are scheduled to be manufactured in India.
- The ministry had said that before completion of the deliveries, a servicing facility for C-295 MW aircraft is scheduled to be set up in India.