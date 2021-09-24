New Delhi: The central government today signed a contract worth over Rs 20,000 crore with Airbus Defence and Space of Spain to procure 56 C-295 medium transport aircraft which will replace Avro-748 planes of the Indian Air Force. This is the first project of its kind in which a military aircraft will be manufactured in India by a private company, as per a PTI report.

Under the deal, 16 aircraft will be delivered in a flyaway condition by the Airbus Defence and Space within 48 months of signing the contract. The remaining 40 planes will be manufactured in India by a consortium of the Airbus Defence and Space and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) within 10 years of signing the contract, the PTI report says.

Tata Airbus Deal