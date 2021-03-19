New Delhi: India’s largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday announced a salary hike for all its employees for financial year 2021-22. Issuing a statement, the IT company said that the pat hike would come into effect from April 2021. “This step is a reflection of our steadfast commitment to our associates,” Moneycontrol quoted a TCS spokesperson as saying. Also Read - Appraisal Hoga Kya? Viral Video Hilariously Sums Up How Employees Perform in March | Watch

Issuing a statement, the TCS said that it is on the track to give increments to all associates across geographies effective from April 2021.

According to reports, this would be the second salary hike which the TCS would carry out within a period of six months. However, last year's increment cycle got delayed for the TCS employees due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As per updates, now the company’s employees will get nearly 12-14 per cent average salary hike as per the norms. As per the regular promotion cycle, TCS said it will continue to offer promotions to its employees.

The Mumbai- based company has more than 4 lakh employees who will benefit from the pay hike decision by the company. Notably, TCS became the first IT Services company to announce increment for FY22.