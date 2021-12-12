New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has emerged as the highest employer of women in the country with 1,78,357 women employees. According to the latest 2021 Burgundy Private Hurun India list of 500 most valuable companies, the company employs 5,06,908 employees, the highest in the country, with a value of Rs 13,09,488. The top 500 companies in the country employ over 6.9 million people with an average of 13,800 employees per company, according to the survey.Also Read - Major Indian IT Firms Plan To Hire 450,000 Employees In 2nd Half of FY22 With Focus On Skill Building

Infosys comes second in the list with 1,00,321 women employees out of its total of 2,59,619 employees. Infosys is followed by Wipro in the list with 72,000 female employees. In the list of total employees, however, Quess Corp comes second with 3,63,136 employees including 61,733 women.

Interestingly, in the banking sector, ICICI Bank has the maximum number of women employees in the country with 31,059 women working for them. It is followed by HDFC Bank with 21,746 women employees. Reliance Industries, on the other hand, employs 19,561 women out of a total of 2,36,334 employees.

Women On Board Of Directors

When it comes to the number of women on the Board of Directors, however, four companies topped the table. Godrej Consumer Products, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Godrej Agrovet and India Cements have 5 women directors each. The top 500 companies studied in the report, have 644 women directors on their boards.

The list was compiled by Burgundy Private and Hurun India. It included 500 top private companies headquartered in India and excluded public and subsidiaries of foreign companies. The companies were required to have a minimum value of Rs 5,600 crore in order to be included in the list.