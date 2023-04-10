Home

Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, HDFC Bank And Others To Release Q4 FY 23 Results This Week: A Look At Their Past Performances

New Delhi: The listed companies in India are set to announce their results for the last quarter of the previous financial year (FY 2023) that ended in March. Three top companies — Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, and HDFC Bank will be releasing their results this week. The stock market is going to witness a buying and selling spree in the coming week depending on the expectations of the investors about the companies’ results and what actually comes on paper.

April 12 : IT behemoth Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will be announcing its quarterly results on 12 April 2023. TCS reported a 5.3 per cent increase in its consolidated net revenue to Rs 58,229 crore in Q3 FY23. The company’s net profit during the previous quarter grew nearly 4 per cent YoY to Rs 10,846 crore. The software major also announced a special dividend of Rs 67 per share and interim dividend of Rs 8 per share during in the quarter. TCS said that in constant currency terms, its revenue grew 13.5 per cent YoY during the quarter ended December 2023.

April 13 : Day after TCS announces its results, IT major Infosys will results its Q4 results on 13 April 2023. In the previous quarter ended December 2023, Infosys reported a 20.2 per cent YoY rise in its consolidated revenue at Rs 38,138 crore. In Q3 FY23, the consolidated net profit of the software major rose 13.4 per cent YoY to Rs 6,586 crore.

April 14 : SEBI registered category 1 merchant banker Galactico Corporate Services Limited will announce its quarterly results on 14 April 2023. In the quarter ended December 2022, the company reported a total income of 6.28 crore that is 3.28 per cent down from what was reported in the previous quarter ended September 2022.

April 15: HDFC Bank, the country's largest private sector lender, will be releasing its Q4 results on 15 April 2023. In the previous quarter that ended December 2023, HDFC Bank clocked an 18.5 per cent increase in the net profit to Rs 12,259 crore as against the same reported an year ago. The lender reported a 24.60 per cent rise in the net interest income at Rs 22,987.9 crore in Q3 FY23.

