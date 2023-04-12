Home

Tata Consultancy Services Q4 Results: Net Profit Up 14.8% YoY at Rs 11,392 crore

New Delhi: IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced its results for the quarter ended March 2023 (Q4 FY23). TCS’ net profit has gone up by 14.8 per cent year on year (YoY) at Rs 11,392 crore.

The consolidated revenue from operations has been reported at Rs 59,162 crore, up by 16.9 per cent from Rs 50,591 crore in same quarter ended a year ago. It stood at Rs 58,229 crore in the December quarter of FY23.

The IT major has also announced a final dividend of Rs 24 per share. TCS’ consolidated earnings before interest tax (EBIT) margin came in at 24.5 per cent, flat on quarter on quarter (QoQ) basis. The IT major’s earnings per share or EPS, rose to Rs 31.14 during the quarter.

The Total Contract Value (TCV) of TCS in Q4 FY23 came in at $10 billion with an all-time high number of large deals, taking the FY23 order book TCV at $34.1 billion.

“It is very satisfying to look back at our strong growth in FY 2023, on top of the mid-teen growth in the prior year. The strength of our order book demonstrates the resilience of demand for our services and gives us visibility for growth in the medium term,” said TCS CEO and MD Rajesh Gopinathan.

K Krithivasan, the CEO Designate and Global Head of the BFSI Business Group, will be handed over the charge by Gopinathan with effect from June 1, 2023.

“Krithi and I are working closely to ensure that the leadership transition over the next few months is smooth and seamless to all our stakeholders and that TCS is well positioned to capture the opportunities ahead,” the outgoing CEO said.

TCS’ Global Growth

The IT major’s Q4 global market growth was led by UK, which grew by 17 per cent, followed by North America which grew by 9.6 per cent, and then Continental Europe that grew by 8.4 per cent. TCS said FY23 was a year of transition, as supply-side challenges abated while pandemic-depressed travel and discretionary spends normalized.

“During Q4 and through the year, we successfully delivered transformation programs of varying size and scale. Cloud and Data continue to generate huge demand both internally from a talent perspective and externally from a solutions point of view,” said TCS COO N Ganapathy Subramaniam.

TCS Q4 FY23 Hiring Update

At the end of Q4, the global employee headcount of TCS stood at 6,14,795.

The company has made 821 net additions during the quarter after decline of 2,197 in the last quarter.

LTM Attrition dropped by 120 basis points and is at 20.1 per cent.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.