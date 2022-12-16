Tata Consumer Products, HUL Eye Buying Tea-Major Girnar Foods & Beverages: Report

New Delhi: Indian consumer products giants Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) and Tata Consumer Products, among others, are believed to be in the race to buy Gujarat-based tea major Girnar Foods & Beverages at a valuation of ₹1,000-1,500 crore, according to a report that came on Friday. It said that the discussions are, however, at an initial stage.

“As a matter of company policy we do not comment or respond to speculation,” said Viduit Shah, executive director at Girmar Foods & Beverages to Business Standard.

The report also added that both HUL and Tata Consumer Products have refused to comment over the same.

The journey of Girnar Food & Beverages Pvt Ltd began in 1978 when it started off as an exporter of tea — in bulk and branded consumer packs. The company now exports tea to over 48 countries, according to the information available on its website. Girnar’s revenue in FY21 stood at ₹380.8 crore, compared with ~325.2 crore in FY20. It recorded a profit of ₹22.8 crore in FY21, compared with ₹13.52 crore in FY20, according to Tracxn.