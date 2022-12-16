Top Recommended Stories
Tata Consumer Products, HUL Eye Buying Tea-Major Girnar Foods & Beverages: Report
New Delhi: Indian consumer products giants Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) and Tata Consumer Products, among others, are believed to be in the race to buy Gujarat-based tea major Girnar Foods & B
New Delhi: Indian consumer products giants Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) and Tata Consumer Products, among others, are believed to be in the race to buy Gujarat-based tea major Girnar Foods & Beverages at a valuation of ₹1,000-1,500 crore, according to a report that came on Friday. It said that the discussions are, however, at an initial stage.
Also Read:
“As a matter of company policy we do not comment or respond to speculation,” said Viduit Shah, executive director at Girmar Foods & Beverages to Business Standard.
The report also added that both HUL and Tata Consumer Products have refused to comment over the same.
The journey of Girnar Food & Beverages Pvt Ltd began in 1978 when it started off as an exporter of tea — in bulk and branded consumer packs. The company now exports tea to over 48 countries, according to the information available on its website. Girnar’s revenue in FY21 stood at ₹380.8 crore, compared with ~325.2 crore in FY20. It recorded a profit of ₹22.8 crore in FY21, compared with ₹13.52 crore in FY20, according to Tracxn.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.