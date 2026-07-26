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Tata products likely to become more expensive amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia; these products could see price hikes

As per the company, the ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia and adverse weather conditions linked to El Niño are the main reasons behind the fluctuations in raw material prices.

Written by: Victor Dasgupta Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Published: July 26, 2026, 11:23 AM IST
Tata products likely to become more expensive amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia; these products could see price hikes

New Delhi: In a significant development, the prices of everyday essentials such as tea and pulses are likely to get expensive. Managing Director and CEO Sunil D’Souza of Tata Consumer Products (TCPL), the company behind products like Tata Tea and Tata Salt, has said TCPL could increase prices to protect its profit margins if input costs continue to rise. As reported by The Economic Times, the company remains committed to its target of improving its operating margin by 50 to 70 basis points (bps) during the current financial year.

As per the company, the ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia and adverse weather conditions linked to El Niño are the main reasons behind the fluctuations in raw material prices. It is important to note that the cost of tea leaves has already increased by 7 percent to 10 percent due to the delayed monsoon.

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To recall, the company had recently implemented a modest price hike for tea and will continue to monitor market conditions over the next 15–30 days before making any further decisions.

Here are some of the key details:

  • Tata Consumer Products may raise prices for its branded pulses, including the Tata Sampann range
  • Tata Consumer Products reported a mixed performance for the quarter.
  • Its total revenue stood at Rs 5,348.88 crore, up nearly 12 percent year-on-year.
  • Net profit rose about 28 percent to Rs 444.86 crore.
  • Higher raw material costs put some pressure on the company’s margins in the Indian market.

Which businesses saw the highest growth?

  • Tata Sampann: Sales of the brand’s pulses and spices surged 58 percent.
  • Cold drinks and beverages: Sales in the ready-to-drink segment grew 41 percent.
  • Tata Starbucks: Revenue increased 11 percent, with the total number of Starbucks stores in India rising to 498.

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About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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