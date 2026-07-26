Tata products likely to become more expensive amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia; these products could see price hikes

New Delhi: In a significant development, the prices of everyday essentials such as tea and pulses are likely to get expensive. Managing Director and CEO Sunil D’Souza of Tata Consumer Products (TCPL), the company behind products like Tata Tea and Tata Salt, has said TCPL could increase prices to protect its profit margins if input costs continue to rise. As reported by The Economic Times, the company remains committed to its target of improving its operating margin by 50 to 70 basis points (bps) during the current financial year.
As per the company, the ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia and adverse weather conditions linked to El Niño are the main reasons behind the fluctuations in raw material prices. It is important to note that the cost of tea leaves has already increased by 7 percent to 10 percent due to the delayed monsoon.
To recall, the company had recently implemented a modest price hike for tea and will continue to monitor market conditions over the next 15–30 days before making any further decisions.
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