Tata Electronics’ data leaked on Dark Web, includes secret designs for Apple and Tesla; ‘World Leaks’ gang claims responsibility

Data belonging to Tata Electronics, a Tata Group company, has been leaked on the dark web. In this cyber attack, hackers leaked over 200,000 of the company's secret files.

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New Delhi: Data belonging to Tata Electronics, a Tata Group company, has been leaked on the dark web. In this cyber attack, hackers leaked over 200,000 of the company’s secret files. These include component designs, specification papers, and confidential documents related to two of Tata’s major clients—Apple and Tesla.

However, Tata Electronics has clarified that this incident has not impacted its business operations, and all work is proceeding normally.

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Apple’s Cyber Security Team Also Investigating

According to Moneycontrol, Apple’s global cybersecurity team is investigating and fully analyzing the data breach to determine the root cause. Apple has also stated that, at present, there is no threat to business operations resulting from this leak.

‘World Leaks’ Gang Claims Responsibility; 630 GB of Data Stolen

According to cybersecurity researchers, a ransomware group named ‘World Leaks’ posted the data stolen from Tata Electronics’ systems onto the dark web.

This group had previously claimed responsibility for a cyber attack on Nike’s systems. According to the site published on the dark web, the leak comprises a total of 630 gigabytes (GB) of data, containing over 200,000 files and folders.

Apple and Tesla ‘Trade Secrets’ Leaked

Several folders related to Apple were found in the leaked database; some were named “com.apple.factorydata,” while others contained information on material specifications. Additionally, a 52-page document was discovered detailing quality inspection standards for iPhone circuit board components. Additionally, a folder containing Tesla-related components—labelled “NV36 Chargeport Controller – North America”—was discovered; this is believed to be associated with Tesla’s upgraded Model Y SUV. Another document from 2023, marked “Trade Secret,” was also found; it details the assembly process for the revamped Model 3 sedan, Project Highland.

Tata Receives Ransom Calls and Messages

A source familiar with the matter stated that following the cyber attack, Tata Electronics received calls or messages demanding a ransom. However, Tata Electronics has declined to comment on the ransom demand. CERT-In, the Indian government’s cyber agency, has also not yet commented on the incident.

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33 Files Leaked from Tata’s Hosur Plant

The data leak includes 33 files and folders containing search terms related to Tata’s primary iPhone assembly plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. Tata had informed some employees involved in its iPhone assembly operations about the data breach just last week. It is worth noting that Tata Electronics accounts for approximately one-third (33%) of Apple’s total iPhone production in India, with Foxconn, legally known as Hon Hai Technology Group, handling the remainder.