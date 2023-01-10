Tata Group Close To Become India’s First Homegrown iPhone Maker: Report

New Delhi: Tata Group is in the final phase of its talks with Taiwan-based Wistron Corporation to take over its iPhone manufacturing factory near Bengaluru, reported Bloomberg. On September 9, 2022, India.com reported that Tata Group has begun talks with Wistron group to acquire the factory.

As per the latest report, the airline-to-software conglomerate is looking forward to completing the deal by the end of March. Both Tata Group and Wistron Corporation discussed various potential tie-ups but talks have now centered on Tata taking a majority of a joint venture, Bloomberg reported two people in the know of things. Tata is set to oversee the main manufacturing operation, with support from Wistron, it added.

This makes Tata the India’s first homegrown iPhone maker. In India, iPhones are assembled by Taiwanese manufacturing giants like Wistron and Foxconn Technology Group. This move by Tata would advance India’s efforts to create local contenders to challenge China’s dominance in electronics, which has been jeopardized by political tensions with the US and Covid-related hurdles.

The report said that Tata Group aims to complete a due diligence process by March 31, 2023, so that its Tata Electronics arm can formally take over Wistron’s position in a program that gives it government incentives. April 1, the start of next financial year is when the next cycle of incentives will begin.

Speaking about the incentives, one of the sources Bloomberg quoted said that acquisition could value Wistron’s only iPhone manufacturing operation in India at more than $600 million if the Taiwanese company meets the requirements to receive the expected incentives for the current financial year.

Wistron, Foxconn and Pegatron Corp are the three Taiwanese iPhone manufacturers in India.

The Wistron factory, that spreads over 2.2 million square feet, is located over 30 miles east of Bengaluru 2.2 million. If the acquisition goes through, Tata will take over all its eight iPhone lines, as well as the plant’s 10,000 workers, including a couple thousand engineers. Wistron would continue as a service partner for iPhones in India.

It has been in the news that, Apple, which is the world’s most profitable smartphone maker, is seeking to reduce its dependence on China, where pandemic-related supply chain snarls and draconian restrictions have wrought havoc on device production.