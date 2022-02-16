New Delhi: N Chandrasekaran, Tata group Chairman on Wednesday said that the group is committed to making Air India a world class airline. He also sought employees participation in this endeavour. “We are committed to making Air India a world class airline. I am confident that working together we can achieve that goal much faster,” Chandrasekaran said in his maiden address to Air India employees.Also Read - Mehmet İlker Aycı —Former Chairman Turkish Airlines—is the New CEO and MD of Air India

Talking about the Company's areas of focus, Chandrasekaran said that the group would be concentrate on customer service, technological advancements (website, application, front and back-office systems, etc.), upgrading aircraft fleet to expand network both on the domestic and international front, and to ensure hospitality provided by it is the best in the world.

"If all of us can bring in the passion, and work in a coordinated fashion with a ​single-minded purpose, where we contribute the best of what we have every day, this is ​achievable, and in a shorter time frame," he said, according to a Mint report. "This will require huge transformation, probably the largest transformation, change, all of you would ever go through," he added.

Commenting on Ayci’s appointment, Chandrasekaran had said Air India would be led into a new era under the leadership of Ayci. “Ilker is an aviation industry leader who led Turkish Airlines to its current success during his tenure there,” he said.