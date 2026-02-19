Home

Business

Tata Group joins hands with OpenAI in Landmark AI Deal to build 1GW data infrastructure and power Indias tech future

Tata Group joins hands with OpenAI in Landmark AI Deal to build 1GW data infrastructure and power India’s tech future

Tata Group and OpenAI announce a landmark AI partnership to build large-scale infrastructure, deploy enterprise AI tools, and position India as a global hub for next-generation artificial intelligence innovation.

TATA and OPENAI

Tata Group has announced a strategic partnership with OpenAI to supercharge AI innovation across India and around the world. Tata Group Chief Executive N Chandrasekaran and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman unveiled the partnership during the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi on Thursday (February 19).

India to Become AI Infrastructure Hub with Tata and OpenAI Partnership

India and OpenAI will collaborate to build AI-ready data centre infrastructure in India beginning with 100 megawatts (MW), potentially expanding up to 1 gigawatt (GW), in what will be the first purchase of its kind for Tata.

OpenAI’s Megatron-Turing LLM 530B, a state-of-the-art large language model (LLM), will operate on Tata Consultancy Services’ HyperVault AI data centre infrastructure, which will enable businesses around the world to “deploy their cutting-edge AI solutions in India.”

This collaboration would allow Tata to become OpenAI’s first customer for its next-generation AI-ready data centres as well as contribute to a multi-year, multi-billion dollar effort code-named Stargate to construct AI-ready infrastructure worldwide.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Enterprise AI Solutions for Tata Group Employees

OpenAI’s ChatGPT Enterprise will be used by tens of thousands of Tata employees across the Tata group to help teams become more productive by incorporating artificial intelligence into their daily workflows. Tata Technologies’ IT professionals will also begin using OpenAI’s Codex platform to normalise AI-first software development throughout the organisation.

Industry-wide Solutions with OpenAI Co-Powering Playbook

In addition, Tata and OpenAI will develop solutions and offerings together that combine the world’s most advanced AI models from OpenAI with Tata’s industry knowledge to provide enterprises worldwide with specialised products and services that may help them adopt artificial intelligence at scale.

Ventures such as these between Tata Consultancy Services and OpenAI underscore the speed with which Indian businesses are deploying tools like ChatGPT to drive business transformations.

Co-Marketing solutions built on OpenAI’s AI Models

“We look forward to collaborating with Tata Group to make generative AI more accessible and empower India’s next generation with AI skills,” OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said in a statement. OpenAI claims that it will work with Tata to train India’s young generation in artificial intelligence technologies and allow a larger audience in India to gain AI expertise.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.