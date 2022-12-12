Tata Group May Soon Open 100 Exclusive Apple Stores In India

Tata Group-owned Infiniti Retail, which runs the 'Croma' chain of stores, is reportedly looking to open 100 exclusive Apple stores in the country.

New Delhi: Tata Group-owned Infiniti Retail, which runs the ‘Croma’ chain of stores, is looking to open 100 exclusive Apple stores in the country, according to a report by Economic Times newspaper.

“Tata has already started discussions with premium malls and high streets for space,” a retail consultant was quoted as saying in the report.

The development comes as Apple’s first company-owned flagship store is likely to oprn in India in the March quarter in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Apple has reportedly delayed the launch of its electric vehicle, referred to as the ‘Apple Car’, until 2026 and is expected to be priced under $1,00,000. Apple is scaling back its vision for the self-driving electric vehicle, reports Gizmochina.

This vehicle’s project is known as ‘Titan’ and it seems to have been in limbo for the past few months. Initially, the iPhone maker intended to create an automobile with no steering wheel or pedals, allowing passengers to sit facing one another in a limousine-style vehicle.