Bad news for Tata Group, THIS company reports a massive loss of Rs 1960000000, investors sell stock

In the reported quarter, around 85 percent of Tejas Networks’ revenue mix (excluding operating revenue) came from the domestic market

New Delhi: Tejas Networks, the Tata Group‘s domestic telecom equipment manufacturer, has revealed its quarterly results. The company has reported a massive loss of Rs 196.55 crore in the second quarter of the current financial year. As per reports, the company witnessed this loss due to the postponement of purchase orders from government-owned BSNL and weak sales. To recall, the company had posted a profit of Rs 165.67 crore a year ago.

During the quarter, Tejas Networks’ operating revenue declined by nearly 88 percent to Rs 306.79 crore, compared to about Rs 2,642 crore in the October–December quarter of FY 2024–25.

Here are some of the key details:

Tejas Networks is part of the C-DOT–TCS consortium and has been a key vendor for BSNL’s 4G network

The company claims to be the largest supplier of network routers.

A purchase order worth Rs 1,526 crore for 18,000 sites from BSNL was delayed in the quarter

15 percent came from international markets.

The company said it had inventory worth Rs 2,363 crore in the December 2025 quarter

In the coming months it will be converted into finished goods

The company said that it has received several orders for private 5G deployments for applications in ports and mines in India

The company has been selected as the 5G radio network supplier for a section of the Delhi–Mumbai railway corridor under Indian Railways’ Kavach pilot project.

Share performance

Tejas Networks shares fell 5.68 percent to close at Rs 416.70 on Friday. As per the company, the trading range for the day was between Rs 443.15 and Rs 410. The stock’s 52-week low is ₹410. In January 2025, the share price had reached ₹1,150, which is its 52-week high. Tejas Networks is a Tata Group company.

