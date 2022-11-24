Tata Group To Acquire Bisleri, India’s Largest Packaged Water Company, For About 7,000 Cr: Report

New Delhi: Ramesh Chauhan, the founder of India’s largest packaged water brand Bisleri, has decided to sell his company to Tata Consumer Products Limited for about Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000 crore, according to reports. It is said that the octogenarian made this ‘painful’ decision because his daughter Jayanti doesn’t have much interest in the business.

The current management of Bisleri will continue for two years as part of the deal, said an ET report. The report quotes Ramesh Chauhan calling the decision a ‘painful’ one, further adding that he believes the Tata Group “will nurture and take care of it even better.” It adds, “I like the Tata culture of values and integrity and hence made up my mind despite the aggression shown by other interested buyers.”

Bisleri has been in talks with Tata Consumer Products for almost two years now despite several other suitors pitching in. These included Reliance Retail, Nestle and others.

The report also said that Chauhan didn’t express any interest in having a minority stake in the company. Additionally, after giving up the control of Bisleri to Tata Consumer, he wishes to “refocus and invest in environmental and charitable causes such as water harvesting, plastic recycling and helping the poor get medical treatment.”