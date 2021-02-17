New Delhi: The Tata Group will buy a majority stake of 68 per cent in online grocery brand BigBasket for about Rs 9,300-9,500 crore ( ($1.31 billion). This comes about 20 months after the Hari Menon-led Bengaluru company had entered the unicorn club (companies with valuation of at least $1 billion), reported Business Standard. Also Read - Expanding Retail Footprint? Tata Group in Final Stage to Acquire Stake in BigBasket, 1mg: Report

The deal between the Tata Group and Big Basket will be inked in the coming 4 weeks. As per the report, both parties are awaiting the nod by the Competition Commission of India (CCI). The deal will give exit to investors Alibaba, Abraaj Group and IFC, the business portal noted.

Notably, BigBasket competes with Walmart Inc-owned Flipkart and Amazon's "Fresh" service.

After the acquisition, the conglomerate is also planning to launch a “super app” that will tie in all its consumer businesses, said media reports.

BigBasket CEO Hari Menon will continue to stay on board for atleast three to four years, a report by LiveMint said.

BigBasket had last year recorded an 84 per cent increase in the number of its customers owing to the pandemic as people chose to stay indoors and order groceries online. With 20 million orders per month, the company reached the milestone of $1 billion run-rate in annual revenues last year, reported LiveMint.