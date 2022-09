Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday afternoon claimed that Tata Group will invest Rs 600 crore in Jalpaiguri district shortly. Although she made this claim at an event to hand over appointment letters to various beneficiaries under ‘Utkarsh Bangla’, a skill development scheme of the state government on Monday afternoon, she did not divulge any further details on this count like the sector where the investment will take place or the time by when the investment will be made.Also Read - Air India, Air India Express, AirAsia India To Shift To One Common Office In Gurugram

Till the time this report was filed, there was neither any confirmation nor any denial from the Tata Group on this count. "We are happy that the Tata Group will be investing Rs 600 crore at Jalpaiguri's Raninagar. The specialty of the project will be 66 per cent of the women employed there will be women. During the last one year, 45,000 women from West Bengal have been directly absorbed at different places," the chief minister said.

TATA MOTORS’ NANO PLANT ROW IN BENGAL’S SINGUR

In 2006, immediately after the seventh Left Front government came to power in West Bengal with Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee as the chief minister, Tata Motors announced setting up of its small car, Nano factory at Singur in Hooghly district in West Bengal.

However, Trinamool Congress under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee started a massive movement against the project alleging forceful land acquisition by the state government for the project.

Finally in October 2008, the Tata Group chairman, Ratan Tata announced pulling out of Singur. Gujarat’s Sanand became the new destination for the Nano factory.

IF SOMEONE PUTS A GUN TO MY HEAD…: RATAN TATA

"I think some time back I mentioned that if somebody puts a gun to my head, you will pull the trigger or you take the gun away because I will not move my head. I think Banerjee has pulled the trigger," Ratan Tata said in October 2008 while announcing the pull-out of the Nano factory from Singur.

NO INVESTMENT BY TATA IN BENGAL SINCE

After that in 2011, the 34-year-old Left Front regime ended in West Bengal making way for the entry of Trinamool Congress regime with Mamata Banerjee as the chief minister. Since then, fresh investments by Tata Group in West Bengal have just remained an illusion.