Tata Group’s Plan To Acquire Majority Stake In Bisleri Hits A Roadblock | DETAILS

It is said that the steel-to-salt conglomerate had been in advanced discussions to take control of Bisleri and the parties were working on finalizing the structure of a transaction.

New Delhi: In a bid to expand its consumer base in the bottled water portfolio, Tata Group had planned to acquire a majority stake in Bisleri International Pvt Ltd, India’s largest packaged water company. Reports about the talks that were first reported in the media in November 2022.

In the latest piece of information, the plan has been stalled over certain disagreements on the valuation of Bisleri, Bloomberg reported quoting people familiar with the matter. It is said that the steel-to-salt conglomerate had been in advanced discussions to take control of Bisleri and the parties were working on finalizing the structure of a transaction.

As per the sources quoted by Bloomberg, Bisleri’s owners were looking to raise about $1 billion from a deal, but negotiations later hit a snag as the companies were unable to agree on a valuation. However, the report also added that the discussions between Tata Group and Bisleri International could still resume, and other potential suitors may emerge. Representatives for both Tata and Bisleri declined to comment on the report.

It is said that Ramesh Chauhan, the octogenarian founder of India’s largest packaged water brand Bisleri, had made the ‘painful’ decision to sell his company to Tata Consumer Products Limited because his daughter Jayanti doesn’t have much interest in the business.

Bisleri’s roots could be traced back 1949 when Shri Jayantilal Chauhan founded soft drinks maker Parle Group acquired Bisleri from an Italian entrepreneur in 1969, according to its website. Bisleri is said to have 60 per cent share in India’s bottled mineral water market.

For Tata Group, acquisition of a majority stake in Bisleri means expansion of its portfolio of bottled water brands in India. One of the conglomerate’s listed units, Tata Consumer Products Ltd. owns the Himalayan Natural Mineral Water and Tata Water Plus brands.

The share price of Tata Consumer Products was up by 0.049 per cent at Rs 715.65 apiece at the time of publication of this report.

