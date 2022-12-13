Tata Motors Considers Selling Part Stake In Tata Technologies Via IPO

Tata Technologies was founded in 1989 as a unit of Tata Motors. According to the latest annual report, the automaker held 74.43 per cent stake in the company as of March 31.

New Delhi: Automaker Tata Motors Ltd has on Monday said that the company board has given in-principal approval for partial disinvestment in its subsidiary through the initial public offering (IPO) route. The key decision was taken at a meeting that was held on Monday when the Tata Motors’ board decided to explore partial disinvestment of its stake in the global product engineering and digital services company, Tata Technologies.

Warren Harris is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) of Tata Technologies. He became the CEO of the company in 2014.

“Tata Motors Limited (the “Company”)], at its meeting held today, i.e., on December 12, 2022 has accorded its in-principle approval to explore the possibility of partial divestment of the Company’s investment in Tata Technologies Limited [“TTL”], a subsidiary of the Company, through an IPO route at an opportune time, subject to market conditions, applicable approvals, regulatory clearances (including observations from the Securities and Exchange Board of India) and certain other considerations,” the company said in its regulatory filing.

“The Company will make further announcements of all material developments relating to IPO, as and when required, as per SEBI LODR Regulations and other applicable laws,” the filing added.

The proposed IPO, if put into action, could be Tata Group’s first company that goes public since 2014. Tata Play (previously called Tata Sky) had earlier this month submitted a pre-filed draft document with regulatory bodies. Tata Play plans to raise ₹2,500 crore from the primary market.