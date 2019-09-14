New Delhi: As the festive season is knocking at the door, Tata Motors has announced massive discounts on almost all its variants.

Tata Hexa: If a buyer is planning to buy an ultimate SUV Tata Hexa, an opponent to Toyota Innova Crysta, he/she can save upto Rs 1.50 lakh.

Tata Tiago: If you are planning to buy the sub compact Tiago, which is considered a rival to Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and Hyundai Santro, you can save upto Rs 70,000 on all variants, except the top-spec petrol-auto XZA+ trim.

Tata Harrier: If you are planning to buy recently launched SUV this month, you can save upto Rs 50,000 in the form of exchange benefits.

Tata Nexon: One can avail benefits up to Rs 85,000 if they purchase Tata Nexon which comes with 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines.

Tata Tigor: Tata is offering a massive discount of Rs 50, 000 on purchasing of the compact Sedan, which is facing a tough competition from Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze and Ford Aspire. Tigor comes with 1.2-litre petrol and 1.05-litre diesel engines.

Earlier, the major automakers across the country such as Maruti Suzuki, Toyota Hyundai, Honda had announced huge discounts following the unprecedented crisis in the automobile industry.