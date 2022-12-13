Tata Motors Plans To Hike Prices Of Commercial Vehicles By THIS Much. Read Deets Here

Customers will have to shell out more money to buy Tata Motors' commercial vehicles as the company is planning to hike prices from January.

Tata Motors decides to rise the prices for its commercial vehicles by 2 per cent from January.

New Delhi: The price of tractors and trolley vehicles is about to rise as Tata Motors Ltd announced on Tuesday that it would increase prices of its commercial vehicles by up to 2 per cent from January. The price hike will be observed across all the commercial vehicles, even though the price will vary as per individual model and variant.

The company has been absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs, but the steep rise in overall input costs has compelled it to pass on some proportion through this minimal price hike, the company said in a exchange filing.

Shares of Tata Motors, up 1.2% at ₹419 on BSE , were largely steady after the announcement.

Part of the USD 128 billion Tata group, Tata Motors Limited, a USD 37 billion organization, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses, offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions.

PRICE HIKE WILL MAKE MODELS COMPLIANT WITH EMISSION NORMS

Tata Motors Managing Director – Passenger Vehicle and Electric Vehicles, Shailesh Chandra said the company is looking to increase passenger vehicle prices from next month. The price revision, he says, will make its model range compliant with stricter emission norms which kick in from April 1, 2023.

It will also help offset the impact of commodity prices, which have remained high for the most part of the year.

The company is pioneering India’s Electric Vehicle (EV) transition and driving the shift towards sustainable mobility solutions by preparing a tailor-made product strategy, leveraging the synergy between the Group companies and playing an active role liasoning with the Government in developing the policy framework.