New Delhi: Tata Motors share prices today jumped in the stock market notwithstanding a net loss that company had registered during the second quarter of the ongoing financial year 2021-22. In the early morning trade on Tuesday, Tata Motors stocks surged to Rs 505.15.Also Read - Diwali 2021 Offers: Here Are All Benefits, Discounts On Your Favourite Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Honda Cars

Currently, Tata Motors LTD. share price is at Rs 493, up by 7.30 points or 1.50 per cent at BSE Sensex. At NSE, Tata Motors LTD. share prices were up by Rs 492.50, up by 6.80 points or 1.40 per cent, according to data on BSE India and NSE India websites. Also Read - Tata Punch Launched In India, Starting Price Of Rs 5.49 Lakh Valid Till December 31 Only

Meanwhile, Tata Motors Ltd – DVR share price is also up by 8.60 points or 3.42 per cent at Rs 260.35 at BSE Sensex. At NSE, Tata Motors Ltd – DVR share price is at Rs 260.25, up by 8.45 points or 3.36 per cent, the BSE India and NSE India websites show. Also Read - Tata Motors Share Price, Centrum Capital Stocks Soar; Direct Links To Check

The Automobile major’s consolidated net loss for the July-September quarter in 2021-22 widened to over Rs 4,441 crore, against loss of Rs 314 crore reported in the same quarter last year, as per an IANS report.

However, the consolidated net revenue rose by 14.7 per cent YoY to Rs 61,379 crore. On a standalone basis, the company posted a comprehensive net loss of Rs 536.93 crore for the September quarter. It had registered a net loss of Rs 1,141.36 crore in the same period last fiscal, the IANS reported.

Executive Director Girish Wagh said: “The auto industry witnessed a consistent increase in demand, in sync with the overall growth of the economy and continuing preference for personal mobility,” the IANS report says.