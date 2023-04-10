Home

Tata Motors’ Shares Rally After Automaker Registered Strong Year On Year Growth

Tata Motors' Shares Rally After Automaker Registered Strong Year On Year Growth (Photo: Jaguar Land Rover/File Pic)

New Delhi: Tata Motors’ shares surged over 8 per cent today in early trade after the carmaker registered a strong year on year (YoY) growth in its global wholesales, as per its fourth quarter (Q4 FY23) results published on Friday.

At 11:39 am, Tata Motors’ shares were trading at Rs 464.15, up by 6.06 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

On 7 April 2023, the day when the company released its Q4 results, the equity markets were shut for trading on account of Good Friday.

For the quarter ended 31 March 2023, Tata Motors reported its global wholesales at 3,61,361 that is an increase of 8 per cent against the same period a year ago. The sale of Tata Motors’ flagship Jaguar Land Rover has also been included in the global wholesales.

As per an exchange filing by the company, the global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover for Q4 FY23 stood at 107,386 units in which 15,499 units were Jaguar and 91,887 units were Land Rover.

Tata Motors passenger vehicles’ global wholesale increased stood at 135,654, in Q4 FY23 which was higher by 10 per cent as compared to Q4 FY22, the exchange filing said. Even though there has been an increase in the passenger vehicles segment, the wholesales of Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range fell 3 per cent to 118,321 during Q3 FY23 as against the data recorded a year ago.

What Brokerages Say On Tata Motors?

Global brokerage firm Goldman Sachs has upgraded Tata Motors’ stock to ‘buy’ with a target price of Rs 550, as reported by the Economic Times. The brokerage firm sees the volume outlook for Jaguar Land Rover improving and that it could account for 70 per cent of Tata Motors’ topline.

Arguing the market is underestimating JLR’s EBIT margin potential, Goldman Sachs also revised Tata Motors’ its FY24-25 EBITDA by 15 per cent/16 per cent arguing that the market.

Nomura also has given a ‘buy’ call for Tata Motors with a target price of Rs 508. The brokerage firm has attributed the rise in JLR volumes to improved supply of semiconductors and estimates the arm’s EBITDA (earnings, before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) margin for the fourth quarter at 13.8 per cent.

