New Delhi: Prices of a few Tata Motors vehicle are set to go up. Tata Motors stated that it would hike the prices of its ‘New Forever’ range of vehicles. The manufacturer has cited the

rising prices of raw material, including steel and precious metals, as the reason behind this move, according to an IANS report. Also Read - Taking Aspirin Can Beat Cancer by 20 Percent: Study

It must be noted that Tata Motors'”New Forever” range includes the Safari, Harrier, Nexon, Tiago, Altroz and Tigor, the IANS report said. This means prices of Tata Safari, Tata Harrier, Tata Nexon, Tata Tiago, Tata Altroz and Tata Tigor will go up. The steep climb in overall input costs, the company said, had necessitated a transfer of at least some part of the increase to end customers, according to IANS report.

Maruti Suzuki Cars Price

Earlier in June, Maruti Suzuki has said that the it would raise prices of its vehicles during the July-September quarter due to high input costs. In a regulatory filing, the company said

that over the past year the cost of the company’s vehicles continued to be adversely impacted due to increase in various input costs. “Hence, it has become imperative for the company to

pass on some impact of the above additional cost to customers through a price rise,” it said, according to an IANS report. Also Read - Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar Wedding Date Revealed: Intimate Affair With Only Family Members And Friends | Details Out

The company added that the price rise has been planned in the second quarter of this fiscal and the increase shall vary for different models. It had earlier raised prices for different car

models in April, IANS reported. Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: 9th Installment to be Credited in Farmers’ Accounts on This Date | Step-by-step Guide to Check Balance